UP ADG Prashant Kumar Says 'can't Rule Out Terror Angle' In Gorakhnath Temple Attack

In a recent update to the Gorakhnath Temple attack case, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic TV and informed that the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi is in ATS custody. He further stated that the anti-terrorism (ATS) squad will interrogate the accused and the law & order situation will be maintained.

UP ADG Prashant Kumar told Republic, "A laptop has been recovered and it will be sent for forensic investigation. No official comment has been made about the content found on the laptop".

He added that they have not ruled out the terror angle and will further investigate the foreign links.

In addition, former UP DGP OP Singh spoke to Republic TV and said that the attack is not a simple act of crime and therefore terror angle will be considered during the investigation. He assured that through further investigation nature and motive of the attack would be revealed.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) with the accused of the Gorakhnath temple attack case, Murtaza, reached its headquarters for further inquiry. Murtaza underwent a medical test before he was moved to Lucknow. For further investigation, his laptop and mobile have also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Earlier on Monday, the UP ATS had reached Mumbai to investigate the Gorakhnath Temple attack where they learnt that the accused Murtaza had not met his family members in the past three years. The team on Tuesday visited Navi Mumbai where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family.

Gorakhnath Temple Attack

On April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked Police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. This incident occurred just a day before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple.

Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi as he attacked them with a sharp weapon. Reports suggested that there was another man with Abbasi who escaped when the accused was overpowered by the Police personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that as per the security agencies, he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.

