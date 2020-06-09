UP Arms Supplier Involved RSS Target Killing In Punjab Arrested; More Names Expected

In a joint operation of the special cell of Punjab Police and ATS Uttar Pradesh, an alleged arms supplier was arrested from Hapur in UP. The accused was identified as Javed, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Kerala Mahila Congress Wants Women's Commission Chairperson To Be Removed; Approaches HC

Javed had a huge network in Punjab as he allegedly used to supply the arms to Khalistan terrorists and gangsters in the state. Beyond this Javed supplied the weapons used in target killings of RSS leaders in Punjab.

READ | SC Issues Notice To Centre, J-K On Plea Seeking Release Of Congress Leader Saifuddin Soz

According to information from Punjab Police, Javed is connected with several anti-social elements. Preliminary investigation reveals that weapons used in the killing of RSS leader Brig Jagdish Gagneja were supplied by Javed to Khalistanis involved in killings.

The operation was done by the special cell of Punjab police and more names are expected to be revealed during the interrogation of Javed. The Punjab police will produce him before the Mohali court on Tuesday and seek the remand to procure more information from Javed.

READ | Pune Police Register FIR Against Protesters Demanding Removal Of Lockdown Restrictions

Punjab police have also arrested a pro-Khalistani Tajinder Teja and recovered Chinese weapons from his possession. The police are also trying to establish the connection of Javed with Teja as UP arms supplier used to supply the weapons to gangsters as well.

READ | MP: Priest, Six Others Booked For Reopening Temple In Red Zone