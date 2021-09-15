UP ATS Arrests 3 More In Pak-Dawood Terror Plot; IB Enters Interrogation

In a major crackdown in the Pakistan-organised terror module, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested three more terror suspects after a tip-off from the central agencies. As per sources, the UP ATS received information from the central agencies and Special Cell of the Delhi Police regarding multiple blasts being planned by terror suspects and explosives being also stored at various locations. Meanwhile, it is also pertinent to mention that a joint team of the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police Special Cell are interrogating the six terror suspects who were arrested on Tuesday and remanded on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists. On Wednesday, a Delhi court sent the 4 terror suspects to 14-day police custody in connection with the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot. Two other terrorist suspects, who have been arrested in the case, are expected to be produced before the court today.

The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Ramleela. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan and on logistics.

Of the six arrests, while one was arrested from Kota, two were arrested in Delhi and three from Uttar Pradesh with the help of UP ATS. The names of those arrested are Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, Osama a.k.a Sami, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Abu Bakar, Mohd Amir Javed and Moolchand who also goes by the name Saaju and Lala.

Exclusive Details Of Pakistan Terror Plot Accessed

Earlier, Republic Media Network accessed exclusive details of the Pakistan terror plot. According to the Delhi Police, one of the arrested terrorists, Jaan Mohammad Sheikh alias 'Sameer', has direct links with Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. Sameer was given the task of arranging IEDs, grenades and weapons for the entire terror module that was busted. Details further revealed that Sameer was given the task of carrying out the transportation in India. It has also emerged that Sameer was arrested from Kota while he was on his way to Uttar Pradesh to allegedly collect the explosives. The plan was to bring the explosives back to Delhi, the details added.

UP ADG says terrorists' IED could have caused countless deaths

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar revealed that after the raids conducted in six districts of the state, a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered, which could have caused huge casualties. According to the ADG, those arrested were highly radicalised and had dangerous plans of attack.

"Uttar Pradesh ATS yesterday raided four districts simultaneously and took six accused in the custody, out of these three have been arrested other three are being questioned. The ATS team also recovered powerful IED with other weapons. The ones who are arrested are highly radicalised and their intentions were highly dangerous and if this IED had blasted, a lot of casualties might have been witnessed," said UP ADG Prashant Kumar.

(Image: PTI/AP)