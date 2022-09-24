UP ATS Arrests 6 PFI Members From Varanasi & Meerut; Raids Underway Across State

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested six active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. Four people were nabbed from Meerut while two were picked up from Varanasi after objectionable literature among other incriminating materials were recovered from them, officials said.

Those arrested near Kajjakpura railway in Varanasi have been identified as Rizwan, a resident of Jaitpura Kachi Bagh, and Mohammad Shahid of Adampur. The ATS investigation revealed that there are at least 23 active members of PFI in Varanasi and over 100 people are indirectly associated with the outfit.

The four accused arrested from Meerut were identified as Mohammad Shadab, a resident of Sonta Rasulpur in Shamli; Mohammad Sajid of Kairana Mamor; Mufti Shahzad of Nekpur, Muradnagar; and Mohammad Islam Qasmi, from Muzaffarnagar.

The ATS handed over all six accused to the UP police after thorough interrogation. They will be produced to the court today. The police said that action is being taken against all those who try to spoil the atmosphere of the state.

Over 100 PFI members arrested under 'Operation Octopus'

The recent arrests of PFI members come amid a nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit, codenamed 'Operation Octopus', as part of which 106 PFI functionaries were arrested by the national investigation agencies. Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA raided 93 locations linked to PFI members in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities, officials said.

Raids were conducted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.

These searches were based on the inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training, and radicalising people to join banned organizations. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons, and a large number of digital devices were seized.