UP ATS Arrests ISIS-inspired Terrorist From Gorakhpur

A Gorakhpur resident, Mohammad Tariq Atahar, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on charges of terrorism on Friday. The arrest was made after the accused was interrogated at the ATS headquarters. Atahar was believed to be influenced by the ideology of ISIS and was accused of recruiting young individuals to conduct jihadist activities. His association with ISIS militants and their weaponry was also under scrutiny.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Tariq used to search for videos of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of ISIS, suggesting his inclination towards radical ideology. He aimed to join the ranks of the jihadists in India and advocated for Sharia law.

During the arrest, the following items were recovered from him: a mobile phone, Aadhaar card, and cash.

Moreover, Tariq was found to be sharing objectionable and anti-national content, further highlighting his anti-establishment stance. The arrest is expected to aid in dismantling potential terrorist networks operating within the country. The UP ATS will now present Tariq before the court for remand, seeking permission to hold him in custody for further investigation.

UP ATS received information from Gujarat ATS

Uttar Pradesh ATS received information from Gujarat ATS that Tariq, residing in Gorakhpur, was associated with the ideology of the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). It was also mentioned that he actively engaged on various social media platforms, influencing young individuals with jihadist ideology.

Taking action based on this information, Uttar Pradesh ATS issued a notice to Atahar, and called him for questioning at the ATS headquarters. During interrogation, he confessed to his crimes leading to his arrest on Thursday, July 6.

During the questioning, Atahar revealed that he had been influenced by ISIS militants and their weapons, and he also watched videos of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Motivated by these influences, he aspired to become a mujahid and engage in jihad in India, with the intention of implementing Sharia law. He had even taken an oath of allegiance to ISIS, a banned outfit.