UP ATS Begins Interrogation Of 3 Detained Terrorists; Major Details Revealed On Day 1

Amping up its investigation into the ISIS terror module in Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has begun interrogation of three terrorists who were apprehended before Independence Day. An intensive investigation is being carried out on the suspects who were recently remanded to ATS custody by a court for questioning.

The arrested include two JeM-linked terrorists - Habibul Islam alias Saifullah and Muhammad Nadeem - and another ISIS terrorist, Sabhauddin Azmi.

It is pertinent to note that the UP ATS had been trying to seek the custody of the accused for interrogation since their arrest and now finally after receiving the permission, the questioning started on Wednesday when the terrorists were questioned in three separate rooms by the officials.

Major details revealed during ATS interrogation

According to the latest reports, the terrorists were questioned about whether other suspects were in contact with them during their operation. Further, they were also questioned about their personal lives including their family, relatives, and friends. In addition to that, they were questioned about the electronic gadgets they used including mobile phones and other electronic appliances.

In certain major revelations made during the interrogation, it was admitted by the two JeM-linked terrorists Nadeem and Saifullah that they were trained about creating fake IDs through their handlers from Pakistan for which they were also instructed to use the mobile phones of their friends and not their own.

The two also confessed that other than Uttar Pradesh, people from four or five other states were also in their contact including Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the ATS officials who adopted both a scientific as well as a psychological manner to interrogate the terrorists ensured that all the questions and answers were video recorded. Also, their answers were noted in a diary word by word to avoid any confusion.

Uttar Pradesh ATS busts major ISIS terror module ahead of Independence Day

Earlier on August 12, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) nabbed Muhammad Nadeem (25), a JeM and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan-linked terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. An investigation was launched following their arrests and another JeM terrorist Habibul Islam alias Saifullah was arrested from Kanpur on August 14.

