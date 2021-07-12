UP ATS Nabs 3 Suspects Linked To Arrested Al Qaeda Terrorists; Interrogation Underway: DGP

A day after Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 2 Al Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow's Kakori area, efforts are underway to trace their associates and find out who finances them to carry out terror operations in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, DGP Law & Order Prashant Kumar revealed that the arrested terrorists had conspired to carry out serial blasts in crowded places ahead of Independence Day.

"We are trying to trace their associates and other possessions apart of weapons. We are also looking to find out who trained these terrorists and financed them to carry out blasts in UP. They conspired to carry out blasts in crowded places to inflict terror and cause maximum loss of lives," said DGP Prashant Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the two terrorists were produced before the court while a massive manhunt is underway to nab their associate's terrorists involved in the operations. The ATS has already taken three other suspects into custody from Kanpur, who are currently being interrogated. Besides this, raids are underway in multiple places across Kakori village, where the Al Qaeda terrorists were held.

Uttar Pradesh ACS Ashwani Awasthi also informed Republic TV that central agencies will be given the inputs of the investigation and their support would also be sought in this operation.

UP ATS busts terror module in Kakori

In a major crackdown for Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) two terrorists, linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow were arrested. Explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosive manufacturing materials were recovered. Moreover, certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were reportedly under the terrorists' scanner.

In a statement, ATS said that received information about Al-Qaeda terrorist Umar Halmindi who used to recruit youths to carry out terrorist operations in India. "The chiefs of Al Qaeda's UP module are Minaz, Masiruddin, Shakeel. They got instructions from Halmindi to plan serial blasts, human bombs, at various places in Uttar Pradesh and iconic/populated places of Lucknow before August 15," it said.