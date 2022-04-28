UP: BHU's Chief Proctor Opposes V-C's Iftar Attendance; Questions Religious Neutrality

Pointing out discrimination on the part of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) authorities, BHU Chief Proctor has alleged that a member of the varsity's administration had never attended a religious event held by a student outfit until BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain did so on April 27. The statement holds relevance as BHU V-C Jain is under fire for having attended an iftar-roza hosted by BHU's Women's College.

Following Jain's participation in the Iftar meal organised by Muslim students, BHU students who are affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) raised strong objections to 'the beginning of a tradition' and bias. While staging protests in the campus, enraged students burnt the effigy of Vice-Chancellor Jain and opposed that BHU bore expenses of the iftar-roza.

'Why did BHU university bear all expenses of iftar-roza hosted by Muslim students?' asks Chief Procter of BHU

Arguing that educational institutions should maintain areligious status or anti-religious status, protestors demanded that either all regions should be treated equally or no religion should be given a special mention. While supporters of the iftar party perceive the fold of events as nothing harmful while deeming the same as an act towards harmony, critics have questioned the need to start a university-backed tradition in educational setups.

"This is the first time a professor (of BHU) handed out an official invitation. This is the first time in its history that a university paid the bill for a religious event," Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, the Chief Proctor of BHU, told ANI.

"University will protest against new traditions, especially the ones started by BHU administration," he added.

Notably, the BHU associate questioned the priorities of the Vice-Chancellor and said that on one hand, students are not enrolled in fellowships and on the other hand, the university is footing bills to appease a community.

"Why now? Students are not even getting enrolled in fellowship programmes. People do not have food and they are paying bills for events? I understand that students can start a tradition, how can professors and the administration do that?" Kapri further said.

All expenses were borne by University. We'll not allow organising iftar parties officially," a student told ANI.