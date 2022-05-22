UP: BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Thrashed By Unknown Assailants In Moradabad; Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday, May 22, informed to have registered a case at Kotwali Police station on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha leader Dinesh Thakur's complaint wherein the latter stated that he was thrashed by some unknown people. According to police officials, Dinesh Thakur, in his complaint, alleged that he and his friend were dragged out of their car by some unknown people and were beaten.

"On the intervening night of May 20 & 21, a case was registered at Kotwali PS on the basis of a complaint by BJP Kisan Morcha leader Dinesh Thakur on being thrashed by some unknown people. CCTV footage is being examined," Circle Officer (CO) Mahesh Chandra told ANI. He further added that a medical examination of the BJP leader was also conducted and a probe has been launched. It is pertinent to mention here that Thakur, who suffered some injuries on his face and body, is currently undergoing medical treatment.

BJP Kisan Morcha leader thrashed by unknown assailants

Dinesh Thakur, a resident of Ramganga Vihar of Civil Lines, is the regional general secretary of the West Uttar Pradesh Kisan Morcha in the BJP. Thakur told the police that he had gone to attend the wedding ceremony in Tajpur Mafi on Friday. After having dinner, he was returning home along with friend Vishesh Chauhan in his car at around 12.30 AM. While he was passing through the Jama Masjid bridge in front of Kotwali towards Bazar Ganj of Moradabad, some youths came riding on five-six bikes and they stopped the car after overtaking it. They alleged that Thakur was running away after an accident, which, the Kisan Morcha leader asserted, he denied.

It is alleged that during this time, some other people also came there and they dragged Dinesh Thakur and Vishesh Chauhan, from the car and started beating them. They also tried to vandalise the car. Meanwhile, soon after police officers rushed to the spot upon receiving information regarding the incident, the attackers fled. Later, Thakur filed a case against the unknown assailants in Kotwali Police station.

Brother of BJP leader shot dead in UP

In an unrelated incident, a bullion trader, who was the brother of a local BJP leader, was found shot dead in his car in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit. The deceased was identified as Pawan Goyal (48). According to the police, Goyal was found shot dead inside his car near a cardboard factory on Tanakpur highway.

As per the police report, Pawan Goyal, who is the brother of a local BJP leader, was found dead on Thursday night. The police said that the deceased was shot in the forehead. The police have filed an FIR on charges of murder against unknown persons and further investigation is currently underway.

Following the killing, the bullion market remained closed till Friday afternoon in protest against the incident. Speaking about the incident on Friday, Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu told PTI that a complaint has been lodged in the matter. He further stated that the forensic team is gathering evidence and several probe teams including Special Operations Group have been deployed to probe the murder case.