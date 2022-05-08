UP: BJP Leader Files Plea In HC To Ascertain Presence Of Hindu Idols Inside Taj Mahal

Adding fuel to an already heated socio-political situation in India, a plea has been filed by BJP media in-charge of Ayodhya district, Dr Rajneesh Singh, in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court in order to carry out a search inside Agra's iconic Taj Mahal. The petitioner has asked the court to give directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to investigate 22 (approx.) closed doors of the Taj Mahal claiming that there are Hindu deities in the rooms.

The petition further requests the ASI to set up a fact-finding committee in order to probe the alleged locked up Hindu deities in the Taj Mahal. The BJP leader in his petition cites several historians and some Hindu groups, and has stated that the Taj Mahal is built over an old Shiva Temple. It is important to mention that the petitioner also mentioned that he has been trying to ascertain facts through RTIs since 2020.

"Some Hindu Groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv Temple supported by many historians and facts, however, many Historians believe it as Taj Mahal build-up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya i.e. Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples. It is respectfully submitted that there are certain rooms situated in upper and lower portions (approx.22 rooms) of the four-storied building which is permanently locked and many Historian like P N Oak and crores of Hindu Worshippers strongly believes that in those lock rooms temple of Lord Shiva is present," the plea said.

Hindu activist stages protest outside ASI office

A few weeks ago, a Hindu activist was denied entry to the Taj Mahal allegedly because he wore saffron clothes and carried a 'Brhamdand'. Hindu activists staged the protest after a video surfaced on social media with the seer identifying himself as “Jagad guru Paramhansacharya from Ayodhya district” and alleging that he visited the Taj Mahal with his two disciples on April 26 but was denied entry to the monument. In the video, he said that the ASI and security personnel stopped him from entering the Taj Mahal premises due to his saffron clothes and also asked him to keep the 'Brahmdand' outside. "I came here as it is Tejo Mahal and a temple of Lord Shiva. Students have been taught false history that it is Taj Mahal," he added.

ASI denied the allegation of the seer stating that he was denied entry because of the object. The ASI added that he was asked to keep the Brhamdand in a locker and then enter the Taj Mahal. "We have the video footage of the Swamiji in which he is seen at the security point of the western gate of Taj Mahal." "Swamiji was not stopped from entering the Taj Mahal premises due to his saffron attire. The ASI and security staffers had asked him to keep an object he was carrying with him at the locker room or outside the Taj Mahal premises," said ASI officer Raj Kumar Patel.

Gyanvapi Row

Varanasi court, on April 8, directed a five-member ASI squad to conduct a video probe in the Gyanvapi mosque and the cost of the same will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. The order is based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea which has contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone. The Muslims protested against the survey even as the mosque management committee moved a Varanasi district court seeking the appointment of a different court commissioner, other than Ajay Kumar Mishra. After hearing the plea on May 7 to change the court commissioner, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar reserved his order for May 9.

Vijay Shankar Rastogi in his plea contested that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago. The plea has stated that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place is not applicable to this suit, Rastogi has contended.

Image: PTI