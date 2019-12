The chairman of the Press Council reacts on FIR against the journalist who exposed midday meal. The video shot by the journalist Pawan Jaiswal had revealed how more than 100 students at a primary school in Siyur village of Mirzapur were being served salt with chapati instead of vegetables or dal (lentils). The FIR was registered against Jaiswal, who works with a local Hindi publication Jansandesh, and Raj Kumar Pal, the village head representative.