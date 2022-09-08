UP: Child Allegedly Thrashed By School Principal In Shamli, Sustains Fracture In Both Legs

In a shocking incident, a family in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli has alleged that the principal of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College has allegedly thrashed their child and broke both of his legs. The child was reportedly studying in Class 9. According to medical reports, the child has sustained injuries and fractures suggesting that he was brutally beaten up.

Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur informed, "A team of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Circle Officer (CO) and the Decision Review System (DRS) will be constituted to probe the incident within two days."

She further said that if the principal of the school is found guilty then strict actions will be taken against him and decisions will be taken accordingly. "The family also said that two-three such incidents have been reported in the past as well. The probe committee will look into the matter and carry out a sincere investigation," the Shamli DM added.

Students allegedly forced to clean toilets in UP's school

In another horrific incident, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia allegedly forced students to clean toilets at a district primary school. The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the children were seen cleaning a toilet, while a man was seen scolding them. The man also threatened to lock the toilet if the students did not clean it properly.

Following this, the basic education officer in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Thursday said he has ordered a probe after the video clip purportedly surfaced on social media. He also said that necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted.