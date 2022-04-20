UP: Dalit Boy Allegedly Thrashed, Forced To Lick Feet; Akhilesh Yadav Slams Discrimination

Amounting to assault, a class 10 Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by eight people and forced to lick the feet of a man and the video of the misdeed went viral on social media platforms. On April 19, officials of Rae Bareli stated that visuals from the incident prompted the local police to file a case and initiate arrests.

As per the police, the Dalit boy who is a resident of Jagatpur town was asked by his friend to accompany him to Ramlila Maidan on a two-wheeler. Later, he was taken towards Salon Road, from where another bunch of young adults took the boy to a nearby garden allegedly with an intention to harass him.

Dalit boy thrashed, humiliated and forced to lick the feet of another man

The accused are held for not only verbally assaulting the boy in concern but beating him brutally in the garden, the police said to news agency PTI. The incident came to the fore when a video clip of the lot thrashing the boy to lick the accused's feet was widely circulated and criticised over the internet.

After the video was acknowledged, the victim and his mother reached the Kotwali police station to file a complaint, the police further stated. The Police, however, did not mention the cause of the assault, the rivalry between both sides or hostile history. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been lodged and the eight persons have been arrested and sent to jail, Dalmau Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Singh said.

Video of Dalit boy in Uttar Pradesh forced to lick feet

The viral video has garnered nearly 463.4k views on Twitter itself and was heavily criticised by netizens. Amounting to a swift reaction, the Raebareli Police was quick to respond to the video and confirmed that the needful was done.

"The incident date is 10 April 2022. In this regard, a case has been registered at Jagatpur police station under relevant sections and 07 accused have been taken into custody and sent to judicial custody," the official Twitter handle of Raebareli Police replied to the video that went viral.

While the authorities denounced the action and held the culprits liable for their action, the internet pointed out various other incidents wherein 'caste oppression and caste-based violence prevailed'. They even questioned, "Will PM Modi and CM Yogi speak up?"

Akhilesh Yadav demands 'true social justice'

Raising strong objection to the incident and doubting the sentiments of an egalitarian society, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has shared images of meeting the aggrieved Dalit boy. Taking to Twitter, he asserted there should be 'no place for the dominance of any one caste-class in a democracy'.

He stated, "In a democracy, treating every citizen as equal with heart and giving equal respect to every caste and class without discrimination is 'true social justice'."

"SP is always committed to equality in social relations rather than discrimination or exploitation," he added.