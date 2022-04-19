UP CM Announces Fresh Guidelines Ahead Of Festivals; Cancels Officials' Leaves Till May 4

While Uttar Pradesh continues to remain on a high alert following the Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a directive ordering a series of instructions to be followed in the coming days to avoid any escalations in law and order situations and for avoiding any kind of violent clashes. The directive which was issued after a late-night video conference with officials in view of the upcoming festivals in the state including Eid and Akshay Tritiya states that no procession will be carried out without due permission further adding that roads must not be obstructed because of any religious event.

In concern to this, the state government has also mandated issuing an affidavit from the organizer of the event regarding peace and harmony after which the permission will be granted.

The state government has also cancelled all the leaves and holidays of administrative and police officials including SHO, CO, Police Captain, District Magistrate, and Divisional Commissioner till May 4. Adding more to it, CM Adityanath while speaking to the officials on Monday noted that an atmosphere of peace and harmony is maintained in the entire state and thus in view of the upcoming festivals and the current environment, the police will have to remain extra sensitive.

Sound of microphones should not come out of religious premises: CM Yogi Adityanath

In his instructions, the chief minister has stated microphones can be used in religious programmes but the sound must not come out of the premises which may cause inconvenience to others further adding that microphones should not be allowed at new sites.

"From the police station to the ADG, within the next 24 hours, make a continuous dialogue with the religious leaders of their respective areas, other eminent people of the society. All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival should be held in peace and harmony. Deal sternly with those issuing mischievous statements. All the harshness should be done with the chaotic elements trying to spoil the atmosphere. There should be no place for such people in a civilized society", he said in the meeting.

Furthermore, instructing to intensify the deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas, CM Adityanath also asked the officials to monitor the situation using drones.

Image: PTI