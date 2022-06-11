UP CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs High-level Meet To Review Law & Order Situation Amid Violence

In the view of increasing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with top officials to review the law and order situation in the state. The leader instructed officials to check CCTV footage thoroughly and arrest the rioters at the earliest and charged all the accused under NSA (National Security Act) or Gangster Act. He also directed that the losses for the damages to the public property be recovered from those guilty.

CM Yogi further directed the administration to remain alert 24X7. The meeting was attended by the SP, DM, Police Commissioner and SSP of the districts.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews law & order in Uttar Pradesh

In his meeting, Yogi Adityanath stated, "The administration needs to be vigilant and Section 144 should be implemented as per the requirement. Conspirators have resorted to teenage youth for their malicious purposes. Therefore, the identification of the main conspirators is essential. We have to maintain dialogue with all the parties and constant communication with religious leaders and civil society. The CCTV footage should be checked thoroughly. Legal action should be taken against such people under the rules of NSA or Gangsters Act. The satisfaction of the common man is the most important."

CM Yogi stated, "The present situation is under control, but the administration has to be prepared for any kind of situation. The financial sources should be thoroughly investigated by forming a dedicated team and the damage caused to private or public property should be recovered from the concerned guilty person".

Uttar Pradesh CM has ordered the police officials to deal strictly with the policy of zero tolerance to those issuing mischievous statements or trying to create a ruckus in society. The action of the "bulldozer" will continue as it is against professional criminals and the mafia.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs stringent action against rioters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict directions to officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements who indulged in Friday's clashes.

"Strictest action will be taken against anti-social elements involved in disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state. There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilized society. Ensure that no innocent is oppressed, but not a single guilty is left unpunished," the Chief Minister told officials at a high-level meeting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested 48 protestors from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 protestors from Hathras, about 28 protestors from Ambedkarnagar, and 25 from Moradabad, and eight protestors from Ferozabad for engaging in mass protests, that led to clashes with police. Incidents of arson were also reported during the riots, in which many police personnel suffered minor injuries as a result of stone-pelting.