UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Review Meeting On Law & Order Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra, Bakrid

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, Bakrid, and other upcoming festivals in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a security review meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation to be followed during the festival days. While addressing the meeting, CM Yogi was apprised about the police arrangements made during these days following which he directed the officials to ensure safety, peace and harmony in the state.

Asking the officials to remain alert and vigilant and further carry out talks with other religious leaders, CM Yogi warned that anti-social elements will try to spoil the environment.

In a press release issued after the review meeting on Wednesday, the state government, while noting that the Kanwar Yatra will be taken out by the pilgrims in the month of Sawan on July 14, added that Bakrid will be celebrated before the Sawan Mela and the month of Muharram will be starting at the same time.

Keeping in mind the festivals, CM Yogi directed the officials to remain alert, stating that the time will be very sensitive. He also noted that the officials should maintain dialogue with clerics, prominent personalities and their counterparts in other states during the festivals to ensure peace and harmony during festivals in the state.

"Action should be taken under a zero-tolerance policy against those who are making mischievous statements or doing mysterious activities," he said.

Providing further directives, CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the pilgrims should not be harassed and no incident should be carried out that could hurt the sentiments of the people followed by other measures including not selling or purchasing meat on the Kanwar Yatra routes, installing street lights on the routes, install health posts, and traffic diversions among others.

Upcoming festivals

While the Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to commence on July 14, Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10.

Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid, also known as “Sacrifice Feast” is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Following the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to their family members, friends, neighbours, and especially to the poor and needy.

Tweeting about the same, CM Yogi said, “Kanwar Yatra is an event of enthusiasm of faith. Traditionally dance, song, and music have been a part of it. In this way, the devotees should not be harassed. Make sure that the sound of the DJ, song-music, etc. is as per the prescribed standards and only religious songs are played in it."



