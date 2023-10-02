UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds Police Telecommunication Dept On Foundation Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the state police and said that along with exchanging information, the Police Telecommunication Department also plays a crucial role in obtaining other important information and delivering right information to all places. He said this as he attended the Police Telecommunication Foundation Day program organised at Police Radio Headquarters, Lucknow.

During the event, he stated, "The police force responsible for internal security and law enforcement understands the importance of technology."

UP CM inaugurates JC Bose Technology Exhibition

UP Chief Minister was also provided with the Guard of Honour, then inaugurated and reviewed the JC Bose Technology Exhibition. CM Yogi extended his best wishes for the events scheduled to take place from October 1 to October 3 to mark Foundation Day.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had the opportunity to organise the country's biggest cultural event, Kumbh Mela Prayagraj, in 2019. He said that it was the first time such a massive event was organised in Uttar Pradesh.

“It was a matter of curiosity for the entire nation and the world. In Uttar Pradesh, the way the police conducted their work, behaviour, and technology were noticed, and the results were seen by the entire nation and the world”, the Chief Minister said.

Yogi speaks about 24 crore devotees who attended Prayagraj Kumbh

Speaking about the 24 crore devotees who came to Prayagraj Kumbh, he said, "This presence in 2019 proves that one member of every Indian family visited Prayagraj. After coming to Prayagraj Kumbh, devotees saw the picture of the new Uttar Pradesh. Today, the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed, and the state is not in need of any identity promotion."

Chief Minister also lauded the work done by the Police Radio Department, calling it as "excellent coordination."

"The UP Police first used wireless sets in 1938. This was during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, which is where the journey began. During that Kumbh Mela, the Police Radio Department was established, and it was a significant challenge to figure out which communication tools to use in such a massive gathering to provide information and prevent panic or rumours,” he said.

He further added, “Earlier, the police relied on three teams of elephants to facilitate communication, and through their efforts, the UP Police continued to provide communication services as the Kumbh Mela progressed."

Radio Headquarters has marked a transition, says UP CM Adityanath

Speaking about the establishment of the Radio Headquarters in 2019, he said that it has marked the transition from using elephants to using handsets.

“Now, we can provide information through mobile phones, which signifies progress. We cannot afford to lose technology. We need to integrate technology into our systems, along with proper training. This technology, created by us, continues to advance our department and is essential in today's world”, the Chief Minister said.

He added, "I tell the Home Department that our personnel should be well trained. The better the training, the better the results, provided with good equipment, resources, and arrangements, but at the same time, preparations should be made to preserve our history.”

(With inputs from ANI)