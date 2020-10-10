UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Congress' Hathras Conspiracy Sting: 'Their Plot Was To Divide'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again raised the Republic Media Network's sting operation on Rahul Gandhi's right-hand man who blurted out a plot of inciting riots over the Hathras case. Adityanath on Saturday slammed the opposition saying that whenever they (Congress) are out of power, they try to divide people to create unrest.

"The good work done by the government does not make them feel good. So spreading chaos, making riots, arson... You must have heard their (Congress) leader that they wanted to incite riots so some people could die from here and some from there. All this to ensure their leader could get a chance to go to these riot-affected places. What can be worse than this, that it has become their DNA to incite riots," Adityanath said in a press conference.

"These (Congress) are the people who lay the path for riots and these faces who break the society must be recognized," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's aide reveals riots plot

Adityanath's statements have come after Republic TV stung a Rahul Gandhi's aide in Hathras Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki who revealed a horrifying plot of inciting riots in the region over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl whose death was earlier said to be due to gang rape by upper caste men but later it was said that there was no rape involved in the crime, as said by the autopsy report.

In a sting operation Shyoraj Jivan, who is a close aide of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, boasted about his actions in inflaming tensions both on the ground and via social media, and claimed that "no one will be able to stop caste riots."

In the most devious part of the tape, he admitted that Rahul Gandhi will come after "bullets are fired" and he can arrange other political support like that from "Akhilesh Yadav's party."

Shyoraj Jivan was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after Republic TV exposed the horrifying plot of Congress. Police has filed two FIRs against Jivan for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case.

The SIT which was constituted by the UP Government to investigate the alleged gangrape has widened its probe. The statement of the victim's kin has already been recorded and villagers will be reportedly called in for questioning, sources stated.

READ | Narottam Mishra Takes A Jibe At Cong' 'dal-hit' Agenda After Riot Plot Emerges In Hathras