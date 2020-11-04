UP CM Yogi Adityanath Supports Arnab; Says 'Cong Again Trying To Strangle The Democracy'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condemned Mumbai Police's attack and assault on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and slammed the Congress-backed Maharashtra government for the 'scandalous attempt' to target the fourth pillar of democracy and stopping media from acting independently.

कांग्रेस समर्थित महाराष्ट्र सरकार का यह कृत्य लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ मीडिया को स्वतंत्र रूप से कार्य करने से रोकने का कुत्सित प्रयास है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 4, 2020

Reacting to Arnab Goswami's arrest and the brazen attack on the freedom of the press, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "This step of Congress-backed Maharashtra government is a scandalous attempt to target the fourth pillar of democracy and prevent media from acting independently."

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Amid Nationwide Support Arnab Roars ‘people Will Win’

Yogi Adityanath supports Republic TV & Arnab Goswami

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार श्री अर्नब गोस्वामी जी की गिरफ्तारी कांग्रेस पार्टी के द्वारा अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी पर प्रहार है।



देश में इमरजेंसी थोपने व सच्चाई का सामना करने से हमेशा मुंह छुपाने वाली कांग्रेस पुनः प्रजातंत्र का गला घोंटने का प्रयास कर रही है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 4, 2020

CM Adityanath's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "The arrest of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief is a Congress party's direct attack on the freedom of expression. Congress Party who has always hidden its face by imposing emergency is once again trying to strangle the democracy."

READ | 'Arnab Goswami Arrested For Reporting The Truth': Meena Das Narayan Slams Police Action

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 armed police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and forcefully arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic appeals to Indians to defend democracy pic.twitter.com/5zGGwrv6WN — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

READ | Assault On Arnab Goswami Shocks Ratan Sharda; Scalding Condemnation Of Police Oppression

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He further stated, “my son was beaten-up.”

READ | Arnab Goswami Takes On Mumbai Police's Hawala Charge, Shows Republic's Week 1 Ratings

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

READ | 'Waiting': Netizens Demand Param Bir's Response As Arnab Goswami Fires Interview Invite