UP: CM Yogi Issues Response On Lulu Mall Row; Orders 'strict Action' Against Miscreants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued his first response on the Lulu Mall controversy on Monday urging the Lucknow administration to take strict action against those attempting to spread communal tensions and anarchy. Addressing officials via video-conferencing, Yogi Adityanath also pulled up protestors who were disrupting the movement of people on the streets and said that roads should not be blocked for any reason.

"In Lucknow, a mall has opened and is carrying out its business, but it has been made a hub of politics, unnecessary statements are being issued on it and protests are being held on the streets to disrupt the movement of the people. Despite the Lucknow administration being told several times, efforts are continuing to create anarchy and communal tensions," said Yogi Adityanath.

He added, "The Lucknow administration needs to take this matter seriously and not allow such mischief. Strict action should be taken against those trying to ruin the atmosphere. There are several methods but demonstrators are trying to hinder the movement of people. I had said this before, taking to the streets, either for worship or any other reason, is not acceptable. No one should be given permission for this."

Namaz Offered inside Lucknow's Lulu Mall

In Uttar Pradesh, a video of a group of people performing Namaz inside Lucknow's Lulu mall went viral recently. The mall management took cognisance of the incident and an FIR was registered at Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday night. The case has been registered under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the video of Namaz went viral, the mall administration put up notices at several places inside the mall premises. "No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall," the notice said in English as well as Hindi.

After the Namaz row, the members of a right-wing Hindu group filed a police complaint where they also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Sundarkand Path near the mall. Police officials from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the Lulu mall to maintain law and order. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside Lulu mall. Four youths have been detained in connection with the case.