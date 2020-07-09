UP CM Yogi Seeks Vikas Dubey's Transfer From Ujjain; Dials Shivraj As MP Home Min Confirms

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra confirmed the arrest of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on Thursday following the wide manhunt launched by police forces of various states, led by the UP Police. The history-sheeter was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain after giving the police the slip for six days since killing eight policemen in Kanpur.

Sources said that Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal when the Police recognized and arrested him. He is currently in custody. As per the latest information, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking safe and early transfer. He is also likely to be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, following which he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

MP Home Minister confirms arrest

Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the arrest of the gangster and said that he was in the custody of the state's police. Further, Narottam Mishra added that the state's police force was on high alert and vowed that the MP cops would not spare anyone who commits such a heinous crime.

"Our police don't spare anyone. we have arrested Vikas Dubey and he is in our custody. I will not reveal information about intelligence sources. He was arrested in Ujjain. He has committed a heinous crime and I condemn his actions. The entire police machinery in the state was put on high alert and we nabbed him outside the Mahakal temple", Narottam Mishra said.

The Kanpur encounter and manhunt for Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain.

The Kanpur encounter had taken place after a police team had intended to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Vikas Dubey's escape and ensuing manhunt was the Uttar Pradesh police being mobilised, searching across numerous states and borders for the gangster based on leads, even as a political blame-game played out over his alleged links. The BJP has warned that any netas found to be connected will face action, no matter who they are. Four policemen have also been arrested in the matter. Some of them were part of the contingent that was attacked, allegedly after Dubey had been tipped off well in advance that the police were on their way. The bounty on Vikas Dubey was successively increased, eventually to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Republic TV had accessed inside details of how Dubey and his aides attacked the police convey. Sources, quoting Vikas Dubey's aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri, said that he got the information of the raid at least 5 hours before the police arrived. After the incident, the criminal with more than 40 cases against him left the village on a bike and later fled away in a van, sources added. At least five of his aides were killed following the encounter and during the manhunt, while 4 have been arrested.

