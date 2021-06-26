UP Conversion Racket: Two Units Of NIA To Take Over Probe; Handover Process Underway

A few days after the conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been given the responsibility of probe. Scoops suggest that the police department that was so far probing the case, has already started with the paperwork for handing it over, and thereafter it will be probed by two units of NIA- the Uttar Pradesh as well as the Delhi units. In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has already filed a money laundering case, will also be probing the case. Two have been arrested till now in the case-Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.

Conversion racket busted in Uttar Pradesh

The alleged conversion racket was busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad following the registration of an FIR in the case at Lucknow’s ATS police station. As per reports, two men of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar were allegedly running an outfit involved in converting deaf and dumb students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with funding from Pakistan’s ISI. Moreover, children and women were also lured in with false promises of cash, job, and marriage, and later, converted.

It was further reported that Gautam lived in Batla House of Jamia Nagar, the well-known site of the September 2008 encounter between the Special Cell of Delhi police and Indian Mujahideen operatives. In addition, it is being said that Gautam, who is himself a convert to Islam from Hinduism, boasted to the police of having converted at least 1,000 people to Islam.

“I converted at least 1,000 non-Muslims to Islam, marrying them all to Muslims,” Kumar quoted Gautam as boasting.

The authorities have informed that the outfit they ran is named Islamic Dawah Center, having access to funds from Pakistan’s ISI and other foreign agencies. The ADGP also informed that the ATS had been working on the case on the intelligence that some people were getting funds from ISI and other foreign agencies for converting poor people to Islam and spreading communal enmity in the society. Apart from the NSA, the accused have also been booked on various charges including those under the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh’s stringent anti-conversion law. Kumar said the arrested accused would be produced before the court and the police would seek their custody for further probe into the case.

(Credit-PTI/RepublicWorld)