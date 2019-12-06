WATCH: UP Police Sanitises Road To Enable Unnao Rape Victim's Transport To AIIMS

Superintendent of Police (SP), Traffic, Purnendra Singh apprised of the Uttar Pradesh Police's efforts to sanitise road to enable Unnao rape victim's transport to AIIMS. A 23-year-old woman who had filed a rape case against two men of her village was allegedly set on fire on Thursday morning, December 5, by five men outside her village when she was going to a local court for hearing of the rape case. The condition of the victim is now reported to be critical. When asked, police said all five including the 2 accused of rape have been arrested. Out of these two accused one was released on bail last week and the other was absconding.