The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: UP Police Sanitises Road To Enable Unnao Rape Victim's Transport To AIIMS

Law & Order

Superintendent of Police (SP), Traffic, Purnendra Singh apprised of the UP Police's efforts to sanitise road to enable Unnao rape victim's transport to AIIMS.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Superintendent of Police (SP), Traffic, Purnendra Singh apprised of the Uttar Pradesh Police's efforts to sanitise road to enable Unnao rape victim's transport to AIIMS. A 23-year-old woman who had filed a rape case against two men of her village was allegedly set on fire on Thursday morning, December 5, by five men outside her village when she was going to a local court for hearing of the rape case. The condition of the victim is now reported to be critical. When asked, police said all five including the 2 accused of rape have been arrested. Out of these two accused one was released on bail last week and the other was absconding.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG