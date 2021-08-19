UP Court Acknowledges Right Of 2 Adult Girlfriends To Be In Live-in Relationship

In a breaking development in Uttar Pradesh, a court at Rampur safeguarded the liberty and freedom of two females who claimed to be in a relationship, by acknowledging their right to live together at their will and away from their respective families. According to police reports, the parents of one of the girls, who hails from the Suar area in the district, had lodged a complaint stating their ward had been missing since July 2021.

One of the females aged in her early 20s who had allegedly gone missing in July was located and recovered from the house of her female partner in the Shahbad area of Rampur. The woman, who was spotted with her friend at their place in Shahbad, said that she left her home 'willingly' as she wanted to continue staying with her girlfriend.

UP court allows two adult females to live together

Saving the fact that both the women are above 18 years and have been living together with a mutual will under no undue influence or coercion, the two have been presented before an executive magistrate. The magistrate granted permission to the couple to reside together, if they wanted, as per the local police.

Suar circle officer Dharam Singh Marchal said, "After the girl was recovered by the police team, she revealed that she had left her home by choice as she wanted to live with her friend and not with her family and folks."

The girl's family had earlier told the authorities that she was a minor, but with their high school certificates, they believed her to be above 20 years of age.

In what appears to be a restitution of basic human rights, the duo and their families underwent counselling sessions to cope with the facts of the case and resolve between the miffed sides. However, both were adamant and remained firm on the decision to continue to reside together.

They repeatedly stated that they were eligible to make choices.

The families were informed to not take their daughter home as it could lead to legal action against them, the local police stated.

Amounting relief to the LGBTQ community nationwide, of late, the judiciary has come to the fore in upholding judgements wherein fundamental, social and moral rights of persons are restored or kept intact.