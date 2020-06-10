UP Deputy CM Assures Cow Slaughter Law Will Be Implemented Strictly; Upto 10 Years In Jail

A day after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that it is a big step. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that the state will ensure that strict action is taken as per the law if any complaint is received on cow slaughter. He also said that other states should implement this to prevent cow slaughter and other related incidents.

Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention Amendment Ordinance, 2020. It calls for up to 10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine for cases related to cow slaughter. Aimed at protecting cows, the amendment also calls for punishment for the transportation of bovine animals. It states that in case of illegal transportation, The expenditure incurred on the maintenance of the captured cows will be recovered from the owner of the vehicle for a period of one year. Moreover, it allows the authorities to put pictures of accused in prominent public places. Citing loopholes in the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, the statement by the UP government said that the new amendment will aid to implement it 'as per the public sentiment and complaints of illegal cow slaughter and transportation of cattle'.

