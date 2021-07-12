UP DGP Relies On Interrogation Of Nabbed Al-Qaeda Terrorists; Says 'explosion Was Planned'

A day after the arrest of two Al Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow's Kakori area, the investigative agencies have taken to the job of interrogation- not just of the of those arrested but also of their families to trace out their associates and the mastermind behind it all. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh Mukul Goel underlined the involvement of the 'world known' terrorist organization Al Qaeda, which he said has pressed for the need to be cautious, and hold investigation properly.

He said, "If they were collecting explosives, they must be planning something, but where exactly the explosion would have taken place is not known. We will only be able to know that after the interrogation is over, and the associates and the mastermind of these terrorists are caught."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi in a conversation with Republic Media Network had also paid too much stress on interrogation. He had said, "Further action will only be taken on the basis of the interrogation," while adding that along with interrogation, they were presently detailing on the evidence retrieved. "The evidence that has been retrieved from the terrorists, including the WhatsApp chats point towards a foreign link," he said.

Not completely denying reports of the involvement of Rohingyas, the administrator added, "All the foreign people who are under the scanner are being traced and a close watch is being kept on them to ascertain their involvement in the matter."

UP ATS busts terror module in Kakori

In a major crackdown for Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) two terrorists, linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow were arrested. Explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosive manufacturing materials were recovered. Moreover, certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were reportedly under the terrorists' scanner.

In a statement, ATS said that received information about Al-Qaeda terrorist Umar Halmindi who used to recruit youths to carry out terrorist operations in India. "The chiefs of Al Qaeda's UP module are Minaz, Masiruddin, Shakeel. They got instructions from Halmindi to plan serial blasts, human bombs, at various places in Uttar Pradesh and iconic/populated places of Lucknow before August 15," it said.