UP: Dubai Passenger Arrested By Customs For Smuggling 10 Air Guns & Ammunition In Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, the Customs at Lucknow Airport seized 10 Air Guns, telescopic sights, and misc. arms accessories worth Rs 20.54 lakhs from a passenger on July 19, Tuesday. The passenger arrived at Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow on an Air India Express flight from Dubai.

The passenger tried to pass through the duty-free green channel gate without providing any information and requisite documents about the accessories, as per officials. The arrested passenger will be produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (EO) for judicial custody.

Couple caught for smuggling 45 handguns in Delhi

In a similar incident, an Indian couple (Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur) accompanied by their infant daughter (Yasmine Kaur Mahal) coming from Vietnam were arrested recently with as many as 45 hand guns at Delhi's IGI airport by the customs department, when they had crossed the green channel and were approaching the exit gate. They also admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakhs.

The couple had two trolley bags when they were intercepted at the green channel of the airport. The bags had 45 assorted brand handguns worth Rs 22,50,000, which were handed over to the couple by Jagjit Singh’s brother Manjit Singh, who came from Paris at the same time and day as the couple.

(Image: Republic)