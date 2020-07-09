UP Dy CM Posts Then Deletes 6-word First Response Of Yogi Govt To Vikas Dubey's Arrest

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya issued the first response of his government following the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, and then promptly deleted it. The history-sheeter was nabbed by the MP police outside the Mahakal Temple - six days after he killed eight UP policemen in Kanpur's Bikaru village.

Sources said that Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal when the Police recognized and arrested him. He is currently in custody. As per the latest information, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking safe and early transfer. He is also likely to be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Taking to Twitter, the UP deputy CM hailed the power of law and order and said that the fear of it was good - a likely reference to Dubey attempting to seek blessings at the Mahakal temple amid his flight from law. It is unknown why he deleted it.

UP Dy CM's first response to Vikas Dubey's arrest

Vikas Dubey arrested

Vikas Dubey planned to enter Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, following which he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh. He is to be presented in court at 12:30 pm on Thursday where the UP police is likely to seek his transport remand.

"Our police don't spare anyone. we have arrested Vikas Dubey and he is in our custody. I will not reveal information about intelligence sources. He was arrested in Ujjain. He has committed a heinous crime and I condemn his actions. The entire police machinery in the state was put on high alert and we nabbed him outside the Mahakal temple", MP HM Narottam Mishra said.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain.

The Kanpur encounter had taken place after a police team had intended to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

