UP: ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹20 Cr Belonging To Mukhtar Ansari's Brother & BSP MP Afzal

After the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid, major action has been taken by the district administration against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari. His assets worth more than Rs 12 crore in the Macha village of Mohammadabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur was attached by the agency.

The ED had attached property worth Rs 12 crore 30 lakh in the name of Afzal's wife Farhat Ansari and daughters Nusrat, Maria and Nuria Ansari.

The attachment was done with heavy force under the leadership of SP Rohan P Botre and Mohammadabad Tehsildar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Police had attached Afzal Ansari's assets worth Rs 14.90 crore under the Gangsters Act.

According to sources, the action is aimed to gather evidence with regard to the ongoing probe against Mukhtar Ansari and his aides under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ansari, who is lodged in jail at Banda, is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases, including extortion, land grabbing and murder.

He is facing trial in Uttar Pradesh in several cases, including an attempt to murder and murder. Last week, the Ghazipur district administration seized two plots measuring 1.901 hectares valued at over Rs 6 crore that were allegedly bought using Mukhtar Ansari's illegal earnings, according to police.

Govt determined to establish rule of law, says UP Deputy CM Pathak

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it was determined to establish a rule of law and end organised crime in the state amid action against the Ansaris.

"Our government is determined to establish rule of law in the state. No criminal or organised crime will be allowed here. We have empowered our forces and agencies and they are free to take legal action against such elements," Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

Image: ANI, PTI