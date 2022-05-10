UP: Entire police outpost sent to police lines over illegal mining complaints

Firozabad (UP), May 9 (PTI) Taking a tough stand against complaints of illegal mining in the area, Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari on Monday removed the personnel attached to a police outpost from active duty and sent them to police lines.

The SSP said that for the last few days, complaints were coming against Kotla Road outpost Incharge Narendra Singh that he was giving protection to the people doing illegal mining and an investigation found the allegations true.

Sub-Inspector Singh, outpost in-charge Kotla Road and the entire outpost including two head constables and one constable have been attached to the police lines, the SSP added. PTI COR SAB CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)