UP: Fake Call Centre Busted In Kanpur; 2 People Arrested For Duping US Citizens

Kanpur police busted a fake international call centre in the city's Naubasta neighbourhood on Friday, July 30, arresting two people for allegedly defrauding US citizens. They defrauded US residents in the name of securing home and personal loans, according to Additional DCP (Crime) Deepak Bhukar. The accused also accepted money in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, and Bitcoins, said the DCP.

Kanpur Police busts fake call centre

Kanpur Additional DCP (Crime) Deepak Bhukar stated, "They cheated US citizens in the name of home and personal loans. The data of two lakh US citizens have been found from their possession. They would take USD 500-USD 2000 from a customer. They received Rs 5 lakhs worth payment in Bitcoin."

Similar cases

Officials announced on Friday, July 30, that a fake call centre in Hari Nagar, Delhi had also been discovered, and that 65 people had been arrested for allegedly impersonating US government officials and duping Americans.They used to deceive them by claiming that their social security number would be revoked.

Lakhan Jagwani and Vijender Singh Rawat, the call centre's owners, have also been arrested, according to officials. They and others allegedly extorted money from US residents by offering to save them from legal action using unlawful methods such as VOIP calling and caller ID spoofing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, "On July 28, as per information, our team conducted a raid at Hari Nagar, where several callers were engaged in making and receiving the calls by impersonating as government officials of US Customs and Border Protection Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, sheriff officer, FBI and treasury office." "The two owners along with 63 tele-callers were found at the spot," she added.

They sought to deceive authorities by posing as legitimate medical service providers for the United States, according to the DCP. During questioning and examination of their network, computers, and mobile phones, they admitted to impersonating government officials and calling US citizens, she added. According to the police, they seized 58 computers, two laptops, an Internet distribution switch, Internet routers, and incriminating material from PCs and mobile phones.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage/Pixabay