UP Fake Hate Video: Ummed Pahalwan Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody; To File Bail Plea

In a major development, Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan who was arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on June 19 has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in connection with the fake hate video case. In a massive twist, the UP Police has said that the facts were deliberately hidden by Ummed and he claimed even he was misled over the video. Pahalwan will file for a bail plea tomorrow (June 21). On Saturday, the SP leader was arrested from an area near the LNJP Hospital in Delhi by the Crime Branch and the Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation.

14-day judicial custody to Pahalwan

#UPDATE | A court in Ghaziabad sends Ummed Pahalwan to 14-day judicial custody, in connection with the incident wherein a Muslim man was beaten up in Loni area https://t.co/hY4nVHVBu9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2021

'Truth Hidden to give Communal Spin': Amit Pathak, SSP

Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police said that Pahalwan tried to mislead the police in the beginning, but has now accepted all the allegations.

''Ummed Pahalwan has just accepted all the allegations against him. Initially, an attempt was made by him to mislead the police--when he told the police that the victim who was assaulted had lied to him bout the incident and also lied to the councilor of the area and 30 to 40 people of the locality. But after the interrogation, Pahalwan confessed to planning about the incident with another man. When this incident of assault happened, they were aware of why it happened and who all were behind. These people deliberately hid the truth because they didn't want to miss the opportunity to sensationalize the whole incident. None of the authorities were contacted and the video was directly posted on social media in an attempt to sensationalize and fulfill their political ambitions-- so that they can get benefit from this whole incident. Action has been taken and the accused will be presented before the Court. The accused SP leader has also mentioned another name who was involved with him in the planning of the incident, now the inquiry has also started,'' said SSP Pathak.

'The mobile from which the incident was recorded has not been recovered yet, but our police team is engaged in the investigation and it will be recovered soon,' added Amit Pathak.

'He is being framed': Ummed's lawyer

Meanwhile, Ummed's lawyer Anees Chaudhary has claimed that Ummed has been framed and will they will make an appeal in court.

"Ummed Pahalwan is being framed. 4 sections were increased as their purpose is to keep Ummed in jail. We will an appeal for bail in the sessions court tomorrow or the day after," said Chaudhary.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video which had no sound showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. Publications began claiming that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy against the state.

(Image Credits: ANI/REPUBLICWORLD)