UP: False Bomb Threat At Hazratganj Metro Station Sparks Panic

Panic engulfed Lucknow on Saturday as the police control room received a distressing call, revealing a potential bomb threat targeting the Hazratganj metro station. The anonymous caller identified himself as Ramesh Shukla and implicated a resident of Banda named Dinesh Kumar in the alleged plot. In the wake of the alarming information, chaos erupted at the Charbagh metro station, triggering swift action from the authorities.

Meticulous search operation yields no explosive devices

With utmost concern for public safety, the entire metro station was swiftly evacuated, ensuring the protection of all commuters. Accompanied by expert bomb disposal squads, officials meticulously combed through the premises, employing sophisticated bomb detection equipment. Concurrently, security personnel implemented a lockdown, cordoning off the Hazratganj and Charbagh areas and temporarily suspending operations in nearby shops and establishments.

For a period of two intense hours, the police diligently scoured every nook and cranny of the metro station, leaving no stone unturned. Regrettably, their extensive efforts yielded no traces of explosive devices, raising suspicions that the bomb threat may have been an elaborate hoax. As the investigation unfolds, the focus now rests on tracking the origin of the call and identifying the individual responsible for perpetrating this false alarm.

ACP Verma reassures public and stresses vigilance

Reassuring the anxious public, Hazratganj ACP Arvind Kumar Verma declared that the situation was under control, while issuing a heartfelt plea for citizens to remain vigilant. Stressing the significance of promptly reporting any suspicious activities or information to the authorities, he underscored the detrimental impact of such false threats, which not only generate unnecessary panic but also divert valuable police resources from addressing genuine security concerns.

(Report by Ayush Raghuvansi)