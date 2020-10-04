UP Government Files FIR Alleging Criminal Conspiracy To Incite Violence Using Hathras Case

In a remarkable development in the Hathras case that has triggered widespread protests across the country and a political rush to the district, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday filed a FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident.

According to UP government sources, there was an attempt to create a caste and communal frenzy in UP over the Hathras incident, as the victim belonged to the Dalit community. The agencies have suspected a conspiracy involving the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and mafias targeting the government and funding in this regard to create chaos in the state.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Recommends CBI Probe Into Hathras Case Amid Nationwide Outrage

Specific evidence indicating the role of the organizations that were involved in the CAA violence were also found by the agencies, as per sources. It is also said that other elements affected by UP Chief Minister’s action to display posters of those inciting violence may have been involved in hatching what they are alleging is a conspiracy in Hathras.

Numerous verified social media accounts have also been used to spread rumours surrounding the Hathras case, agencies alleged, as per sources. In order to spread rumours and create hatred, pictures of the deceased from another incident were also circulated in the guise of the Hathras victim, sources claimed.

READ | Hathras Horror: SIT Records Victim's Family's Statement; Arrives After Yogi Recommends CBI

Audiotapes found as evidence

The agency further said that certain individuals conspired to provoke Hathras victim's family against the UP government, which has been exposed in several audiotapes. Some politicians as well as some journalists have been caught in these tapes. Similar to Republic TV’s newsbreak, the agencies revealed that the family was made an offer of 50 lakh to 1 crore to defame the UP government and a large amount of funding was made to provoke the family

One of the audiotapes purported that a journalist provoked the family against CM Yogi Adityanath and forced them to make a false statement against him. Investigative agencies will undertake a polygraph and narco test of the instigators as soon as the audio tape's forensic investigation report arrives.

READ | NCW Chief Warns Those Revealing Hathras Victim's Identity, Names Some And Warns Others

FIR filed by Uttar Pradesh government

Hathras case: Developments so far

The Hathras case concerns the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was reported to have been brutally gangraped by four men in a field. The matter is currently being investigated by a three-member SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government amid increasing uproar by the Opposition. However, on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath has also recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Hathras case. This comes amid the state's police citing the autopsy report to state that no rape had taken place.

Cracking down, UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT on Friday - allegedly over the mid-night funeral. All officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the UP Government has appointed Dharmendra Singh Yadav as the new SP of Hathras. Tapes accessed by Republic have also indicated the possibility of a political attempt to influence members close to the family. Some of them may be investigated as part of the UP government's FIR

READ | SHOCKER: BJP MLA States 'parents Must Teach Value To Girls', While Opining On Hathras Case