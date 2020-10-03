UP Govt Assures 'all Points Raised By Hathras Victim's Family Will Be Investigated By SIT'

Amid national outrage over the Hathras horror, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Saturday, stated that the 3-member SIT will investigate into all points raised by the victim's family including the alleged gangrape. Assuring strict action against the accused, he said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended five officers including Hathras SP Vikrant Vir had been suspended. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

UP minister reveals Hathras SP & 4 cops suspended primarily for victim's midnight funeral

UP Secy: 'All points being probed'

" We have talked to every single member of the family - the parents, brother, sister, sister-in-law, assured them strictest action against the accused. The incident is very unfortunate. A SIT Team is also formed on the incident - comprising of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandraprakash, and a woman police officer - Commandant Poonam from Agra. They have started their work and family's statements have been recorded to an extent," said Awasthi.

He added, "Yesterday, based on the preliminary report, the CM suspended 5 officers including Hathras SP. We have assured the victim's family that we will note down all points given by the family and the SIT will try to find a solution. The protective measures across the village will remain as per status quo under the UP commissioner. We have met with all local representatives oin Hathras and asked for their co-operation to maintain peace. The points you raise (on rape), it has been raised by the family and SIT will do an investigation on it."

UP Congress chief put under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Hathras

Hathras SP and 4 others suspended

Cracking down on negligent police officers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT on Friday - allegedly for the 'midnight funeral'. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. The 3-member SIT constituted by Adityanath will submit its complete report in 7 days and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member has been announced.

Hathras horror: Priyanka Vadra mocks suspension of police officers, says CM shifting blame

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Hathras has been sealed by police and media people or politicians have not been allowed to enter till the SIT completes its probe. After a massive protest on the Delhi-Noida border, the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka along with 3 others have been allowed to go to Hathras by Uttar Pradesh police to meet the victims' family.

Meanwhile, a series of tapes have been doing the rounds on social media which indicate alleged Congress middlemen trying to tutor a person close to the family to tell Priyanka Gandhi that the authorities were pressurizing them to accept the ex-gratia amount. The alleged middleman instructs the family to not accept the Rs.25 lakh compensation offered, as per the tapes. Moreover, another video claims the victim's mother mentioning strangulation, but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming.

Atal Tunnel inauguration: 10 facts on engineering marvel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti