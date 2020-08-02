Sanjeet Yadav Kidnapping Case: Uttar Pradesh Govt Decides To Recommend CBI Inquiry

Taking in stock the Sanjeet Yadav kidnapping case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said that on the request of Sanjeet Yadav's family, the state government has decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into his kidnapping case. 27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician who was kidnapped a month ago was found to have been killed a few days back.

On the request of Sanjeet Yadav's family, the state government has decided to recommend CBI inquiry in Sanjeet's kidnapping case, the Chief Minister's Office said. Sanjeet was abducted, killed and his body was thrown in Pandu river by kidnappers on June 26-27, said the police.

Earlier on July 25, a day after the Kanpur police stated that lab technician Sanjeet Yadav was kidnapped and later killed, his family members demanded a CBI investigation into the case as they are not satisfied with the UP police probe.

The murder of Sanjeet Yadav

27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician who was kidnapped a month ago was found to have been killed last week. The news of the technician's killing comes after a police team allegedly failed to stop the kidnappers from escaping with the ransom. Sanjeet's relatives are claiming that they have given the ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers. However, the police claimed that the accused did not receive the money and Sanjeet's body has not been recovered yet. Yadav worked as a technician at a private lab in Kanpur and was kidnapped on June 22.

Revealing details about the case at a press conference, Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Range said that two out of the five accused - Gyanendra Yadav, Kuldeep, Nilu, Ramji, and Preeti - were friends and former colleagues of Sanjeet. "On June 22, a man named Sanjeet Yadav was kidnapped. The police teams were searching for him since then. On Thursday, five accused have been arrested. Gyanendra Yadav, Kuldeep, Nilu, Ramji, Preeti. Gyanendra is the mastermind of the crime. Kuldeep and Ramji were friends of Sanjeet and used to work in the same lab," he said.

After the kidnapping, Sanjeet was kept in a house rented by the accused, he said adding that the man was killed after he made a failed bid to escape. "On June 26, when Sanjeet tried to escape, they decided to kill him. The next morning, they strangled him to death and threw his body in a canal. On June 29, they demanded ransom from his family. The police laid a trap to nab but due to some reasons that operation failed. SHO Barra Ranjeet Rai has been suspended for negligence in the case. We are trying to recover the body," Agarwal said.

