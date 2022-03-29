In a counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government rubbished the charge that it did not "effectively oppose" Ashish Mishra's bail plea in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. It was responding on pleas filed in the apex court challenging the bail granted to the son of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra. Named as the main accused in the case, Ashish Mishra walked free on February 15 after spending over four months behind the bars.

Quoting from the Allahabad High Court verdict to demonstrate that it had vehemently opposed the bail application, the state government revealed a decision to file an appeal against the same in the SC was pending consideration before the relevant authorities. The counter-affidavit also contended that the attack on one of the eyewitnesses had nothing to do with the accused in the case. The UP government also mentioned that all witnesses had expressed satisfaction with the security provided to them after being telephonically interviewed on March 20.

It stressed, "As per the petitioners' case, one Diljot Singh son of Jarnail Singh, was beaten by miscreants on March 10. As per the FIR registered by Diljot Singh, the attackers threatened him saying that Respondent No.1 (Mishra) is out on bail and the ruling party has also won the election and that they will see to him. However, during the course of investigation, Diljot Singh's gunner Manoj Singh, as well as 3 independent eyewitnesses to the incident, were examined, and all four persons stated that the incident occurred suddenly due to an altercation between Diljot Singh and the attacker party over the throwing of Gulal on him".

The Lakhimpur violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October 2021, leading to the death of eight persons including four farmers. On 17 November 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On 14 December 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.