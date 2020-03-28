UP Government To Release 11,000 Prisoners On Parole Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a big decision to release 11,000 prisoners from the in-state jails on parole. The inmates of 71 prisons who have served less than seven years are being released on parole for eight weeks.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government had also announced the release of 6,000 prisoners on parole. At the same time, the Tihar Jail Administration made the same announcement, saying that due to the Coronavirus, about 3,000 prisoners will be released in the next 3-4 days.

This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 918 others as on Friday.

UP Govt deploys bus fleet to intercept migrant exodus from Delhi

Taking a step to help the homebound migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, who are stranded in the national capital amid pan-India lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to deploy buses to facilitate their transport.

The Managing Director of UPSRTC informed on Saturday that the around 200 buses will depart every 2 hours from 8 am onward at various points in the bordering districts of Delhi. He also said that few buses which have already left Gaziabad, Noida and bordering areas are on the way to various destination in the state.

The UPSRTC has requested the state Police to inform all border checkpoints to allow and facilitate the movement of these buses smoothly. Moreover, the state government has also directed to set up medical screening points for all passengers alighting at the termination points.

