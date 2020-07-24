UP Govt Remained Inactive, Says Akhilesh Yadav After Kanpur Lab Technician Declared Dead

Kanpur Police on Friday informed that five people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping case of Sanjeet Yadav. However, the victim has allegedly been killed by kidnappers, they said. Minutes after, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh took to Twitter and condemned the killing of the technician who was kidnapped last month.

Akhilesh blames Yogi government

"The government remained inactive even after giving warnings. Now the government should give compensation of 50 lakhs," Akhilesh Yadav said blaming the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, he has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh help to the family of the deceased. Along with his tweet, the former UP CM used the hashtag 'President rule in UP'

कानपुर से अपहृत इकलौते बेटे की मौत की ख़बर दुखद है. चेतावनी देने के बाद भी सरकार निष्क्रिय रही. अब सरकार 50 लाख का मुआवज़ा दे.



सपा मृतक के परिवार को 5 लाख की मदद देगी.



अब कहाँ है दिव्य-शक्ति सम्पन्न लोगों का भयोत्पादक प्रभा-मण्डल व उनकी ज्ञान-मण्डली.#PresidentRuleInUP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 24, 2020

The news of the technician's killing comes after a police team allegedly failed to stop the kidnappers from escaping with the ransom. Sanjeet's relatives are claiming that they have given the ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers. However, the police claimed that the accused did not receive the money and Sanjeet's body has not been recovered yet. Yadav worked as a technician at a private lab in Kanpur and was kidnapped on June 22.

Revealing details about the case at a press conference, Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Range said that two out of the five accused- Gyanendra Yadav, Kuldeep, Nilu, Ramji and Preeti- were friends and former colleagues of Sanjeet. "On June 22, a man named Sanjeet Yadav was kidnapped. The police teams were searching for him since then. On Thursday, five accused have been arrested. Gyanendra Yadav, Kuldeep, Nilu, Ramji, Preeti. Gyanendra is the masterminds of the crime. Kuldeep and Ramji were friends of Sanjeet and used to work in the same lab," he said.

After the kidnapping, Sanjeet was kept in a house rented by the accused, he said adding that the man was killed after he made a failed bid to escape. "On June 26, when Sanjeet tried to escape, they decided to kill him. The next morning, they strangled him to death and threw his body in a canal. On June 29, they demanded ransom from his family. The police laid a trap to nab but due to some reasons that operation failed. SHO Barra Ranjeet Rai has been suspended for negligence in the case. We are trying to recover the body," Agarwal said.

When asked about whereabouts of ransom money, he said, "According to our investigation, no money was given. But since family is levelling allegations, we will investigate. At first, the family said they did not give money, later they said they have given money. If money is given to accused then we will recover it."

(with ANI inputs)