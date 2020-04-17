UP Police Kick-start Campaign To Identify Citizens With COVID-19 Symptoms

As cases of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh shoot past 800, the state government, on Friday, announced that legal action will be taken against those who hide Coronavirus symptoms. The UP Police have kick-started a campaign against those who are hiding COVID-19 symptoms. Earlier on Thursday, the state government decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act against those attacking policemen, health and sanitation workers involved in the fight against Coronavirus.

Campaign to identify possible Covid-19 cases

The state police have begun an intensive two-day campaign against those who are hiding the symptoms, as directed by DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi. The initiative aims to identify the maximum number of cases and to quarantine those who test positive.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed stricter measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to ensure smooth supply of essentials in the wake of lockdown extension till May 3. In a meeting held on Tuesday, it was announced that special attention will be paid to provide medical facilities to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in all areas of the state. To ensure the safety of health workers who are treating and taking care of COVID-19 patients, additional PPEs will be provided with the help of state COVID-19 funds.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 805 cases with 13 deaths due to the virus as of Friday morning.

