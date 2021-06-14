UP Govt To Pay ₹25,000 To Illegally Detained Citizens; HC Orders Strict Implementation

In a landmark move, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to pay a compensation of Rs.25,000 to all citizens detained illegally in the state by any officer. Citing this policy decision dated March 23, 2021, the Allahabad High Court ordered the strict implementation of the same. As per the policy, the state government will also initiate disciplinary proceedings against such errant officers.

The court's observation came on a plea filed by Rajendra Prasad, Shiv Kumar Verma and Raj Kumar Verma who sought compensation for their illegal detention from November 12-21 in 2020. A division bench of Justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Shamim Ahmed directed the Yogi Adityanath-led government to publish its decision in all national dailies having circulation in UP besides putting it on display boards in all blocks, tehsil headquarters and police stations across the state. It also ordered that a copy of the court order must be sent to all district-level and tehsil-level Bar Associations, the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

'Harassment of a common man is impermissible'

In the present case, the police arrested the petitioners who were having a dispute over ancestral property on November 8 in the apprehension of breach of public peace. Coming down heavily on the Varanasi Sub-Divisional Magistrate observed, "Non release of the petitioners by the respondent no.3 even after submission of personal bond/bail bond and other papers, is a clear breach of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, by the respondent no.3 which resulted in illegal detention of the petitioners at least since 12.10.2020 to 21.10.2020". However, the state government took corrective action in this regard and gave them compensation.

In paragraph 19 of its order, the HC noted, "Harassment of a common man by public authorities is socially abhorring and legally impermissible. It may harm him personally but the injury to society is far more grievous. Nothing is more damaging than the feeling of helplessness. An ordinary citizen instead of complaining and fighting succumbs to the pressure of undesirable functioning in offices instead of standing against it. Therefore, the award of compensation for harassment by public authorities not only compensates the individual, satisfies him personally but helps in curing social evil."

The division bench added, "Where it is found that exercise of discretion was mala fide and the complainant is entitled to compensation for mental and physical harassment then the officer can no more claim to be under protective cover. The test of permissive form of grant is over. It is now imperative and implicit in the exercise of power that it should be for the sake of society."