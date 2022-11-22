UP Govt To Probe Income Sources Of Unrecognised Madrassas Along Border Districts

After conducting an extensive survey, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a decision to investigate the income sources of the unrecognized Madrassas which are situated in the border districts of the state. Recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government conducted a survey of unrecognized Madrasas in the entire state. In this, 8496 Madrasas were found unrecognized. During the survey, most of the border Madrassas declared Zakat (donation) as their source of income.

Notably, now it will be ascertained from where more than 1500 unrecognized madrassas of the border are getting this zakat (donation). The report of the investigation of the source of income will be studied especially in the unrecognized Madrassas of the districts of Uttar Pradesh situated on the Nepal border.

The Yogi Adityanath government's Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari said that the Madrassa survey has been conducted. The Minister said that in the report, there were a total of 11 points in it. Points related to the curriculum of the Madrassas, the infrastructure of the Madrassas, as well as information about the source of income of the Madrassas were mentioned.

Investigation to be done to know the source of Zakat (donation)

Danish Azad Ansari said, "In the survey, it was asked from where the salaries are being provided to the teachers working in the Madrassas and to the staff engaged in other areas in the working of Madrassas. There is no need to investigate separately from where the income is being generated for that, the state government took the decision to conduct the survey, the income of madrassas is also one of them, it is a part of the survey and now when the report of the survey has come from the state, we will hold a meeting on this at the government level. The Yogi government will move forward in the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas direction,” Danish Azad Ansari added.

The Minister further said that Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Bahraich, and Shravasti are the districts of Uttar Pradesh where unrecognized madrassas are under the scanner. “An investigation will be done in all these Madrassas to know where they are getting Zakat,” the minister said.

Notably, the government has received the report of the survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state. It has been revealed in the survey that there are about eight and a half thousand madrassas that have not been recognized. Of these, more than 7.64 lakh children are studying. When asked about the arrangements for the expenses, 90 percent told about donations. The intention of the government is that the source of Zakat should also be known.