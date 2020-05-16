UP Govt To Seize Vehicles Illegally Ferrying Migrants, To Slap Case Against Owners

Swinging into action after a number of road accidents that have killed several migrants in the past few days amid Coronavirus lockdown, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to seize vehicles carrying migrants without prior permission. The UP govt has also ordered the district administration to file cases against the vehicle owners and drivers. The CM and further urged that there should be a system to send back migrants and to ensure their food and water. This comes even as Centre is operating a number of Shramik trains for the movement of migrants to their native places.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि ट्रकों व गैर यात्री वाहनों से श्रमिकों को ढोने वाले वाहन स्वामियों व चालकों के खिलाफ मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर,ऐसे वाहनों को तत्काल सीज किया जाए।

श्रमिकों व कामगारों को भोजन-पानी देकर बसों से उनके गृह नगर भेजने की व्यस्वस्था हो। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 16, 2020

CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia

Taking note of the tragic incident, Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences and announced Rs 2 lakhs as compensation for those whose lives were lost in the tragic accident. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media. The UP government also announced Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured in the accident.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state. While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.

Auraiya accident

A truck collided with a DCM van in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. Speaking to media, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. He added that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He "The migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place," he said.

