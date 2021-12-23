UP: Illegal Arms Factory Busted, Five Men Held

An illegal arms factory was busted with some weapons recovered there and five people have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The five accused have been identified as Aman, Noor Hasan, Salman Qurushi, Suhail Malik and Yusuf Ranghad. Three others -- Abdul Salam, Haji Zulfikar and Chand Pahalwan -- managed to escape and are at large.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday based on a tip-off at the basement of a house located on Raoli road in Muradnagar area of the district, Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said.

Police have recovered 15 country-made pistols, 12 barrels of pistols, two barrels of .12 bore and five magazines of .32 bore pistols, ASP Patel said.

