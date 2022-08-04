UP: Kanpur Businessman's Residence Raided; Accused Of Converting Black Money Into White

In a recent development, the Income Tax Department on August 3 conducted raids at the residence of a Real Estate businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The businessman was allegedly accused of converting black money into white through a bogus contract.

The Income Tax Department team conducted raids at Rakesh Yadav’s residence in Kalyanpur police station area on Wednesday. It has come to the fore that the real estate businessman’s company is associated with Ghanaram Infratech company. Apart from Kanpur, the I-T Dept is conducting raids at other places including Jhansi, Delhi, Noida and Goa.

According to sources, the Income Tax Department had received a complaint of rigging by Ghanaram Infratech company in the name of getting the denominations of lands done with the use of forged documents.

The Ghanaram Infratech company made crores of cash transactions and houses, and properties were bought and sold in cash. According to sources, the raid would last for the next two to three days. Ghanaram Infratech Company’s work was different from other companies. Property worth more than Rs 300 crores has also been bought recently.

Ghanaram Infratech Company owned by SP leader Shyam Sundar Yadav, his brother Bisan Singh

As per sources, Rakesh Yadav has many establishments including real estate, a plastic factory, a jeans manufacturer company, and printing business. The I-T Department team is taking action by raiding his residence, Kargil Petrol Pump, his factory in Barra, factory in Unnao, and plastic factory in Dibiyapur.

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department reached the house of Real estate businessman Rakesh Yadav, who is resident of Navsheel Dham located in Kalyanpur on August 3 morning. As soon as they entered the house, they first took the mobiles of all the family members and closed the main door of the house. Heavy police forces remained deployed outside Rakesh’s house throughout the raid. The teams started scrutinising the documents in relation to the transactions.

It is pertinent to mention that Ghanaram Construction is owned by Samajwadi Party leader Shyam Sundar Yadav and his brother Bisan Singh. The Ghanaram Infratech company has its corporate office in Jhansi. The Income Tax team is raiding the office and residence located on the Civil Lines of Jhansi. Earlier, after the investigation of former SP MLA Deep Narayan Yadav by UP Vigilance's Jhansi unit, now the screws have been tightened on Shyam Sundar.

Image: PTI, Representative