UP: Man Held With Smack Worth Rs 75 Lakh

A man was held allegedly with 510 grams of smack worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market on Saturday, police said.

As part of the ongoing campaign, the district police arrested Fakre Alam from the Deva police station area, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the NDPS Act, the SP added.

