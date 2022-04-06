UP Man Issues Rs 1 Lakh Bounty And Fatwa Against Muslim Doctor For Praising RSS, Arrested

Amid growing tensions in Uttar Pradesh in concerns to various criminal incidents surfacing over the past few days, in another shocking development from UP's Moradabad, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man for issuing a bounty and a fatwa against a Muslim doctor for supporting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to reports, the accused identified as Hafiz Imran Warsi was arrested by the UP police on Tuesday after he issued a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and a fatwa against Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti for showing support for the political party, RSS. The bounty clearly stated that anyone will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 1 lakh for killing the doctor.

This happened after Dr Bharti had showered flowers on the RSS members during a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2. The 'Pad Sanchalan Yatra' which was organised by the RSS in Moradabad on April 2 witnessed the participation of several RSS members followed by the supporters. It was during the rally when Dr Mohammad Nizam Bharti and his family members actively participated in the event and showered flowers on the members.

However, their approach towards the party did not go well with the Muslims of the area who objected to the act of showering flowers, and thus the fatwa was issued. Apart from that, CCTV footage from the area also shows pamphlets of the fatwa being distributed to the people. Following the developments, the doctor registered a complaint with the police acting on which the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

Accused denies issues fatwa against Muslim doctor

Speaking on the same, Bharti defended his stand and said, "I am a Muslim and I am also a nationalist." "My family showered flowers on the RSS members but a fatwa was issued by the man and distributed pamphlets. He has issued the fatwa ordering my murder or removing me from the village", he told Republic. On the other hand, the accused has clearly denied such allegations and said that he has not done anything as such.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, RSS leader Pawan Jain spoke to Republic and said,

"Such kinds of incidents are not surprising in our country. Protesting against RSS in the name of religious rights has become a habit of some people and outfits. Our workers or leaders never say anything wrong about anyone or their ideals and were carrying out a peaceful rally on Gudi Padwa when many Muslim people also welcome them warmly. However, some anti-national elements were not happy with the rally and the man name Imran Warsi further issued a fatwa for killing those people and for removing them from the village and restricting their entry into the mosque."

Muslim man killed for supporting BJP

Notably, this came days after a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area was beaten to death for reportedly promoting the Bharatiya Janata Party. The incident took place after the state Assembly election results were announced when the man was celebrating the party's victory.

The 25-year-old man identified as Babar Ali was allegedly thrashed by his neighbours for participating in BJP's election campaigns and victory celebrations.

Image: PTI