UP Massive Conversion Racket Busted; Police Claim 'two Suspects Arrested, Probe Underway'

In connection with a widespread conversion racket, two people were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. The police investigating the matter, as per reports, suspect that over 1,000 people have been converted so far as part of the racket, in exchange for cash, jobs, and sometimes even marriage promises. The actual number, however, will only be ascertained after a thorough investigation into the matter takes place.

Conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh exposed

The Additional Director General of Police, Law, and Order, Prashant Kumar in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Monday confirmed the news. "A massive racket has come to light, as part of which the vulnerable section of the society- children, women, and those belonging to poor families were first lured by false promises of cash, job, and marriage, and later, converted,'' he said while outlining that a group behind the entire racket. "They work under the name of Islamic Dawah, and their head Kumar Gautam has been arrested," he added, pointing out that all the accounts of the group were being scrutinized to ascertain the exact number of people.

He also did not rule out the involvement of foreign funding in the entire racket. He said, "Yes, there can be foreign funding in the racket, but it's too soon to give any definite statement on that."

Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion

The incident comes to light at a time when the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion ordinance is in force. The ordinance, which got the nod of the lower house and is now awaiting the nod of the upper house, outlaws conversions through marriage, deceit, coercion, or enticement. It makes conversion a non-bailable offence, inviting penalties of up to 10 years in prison if found to be guilty of using marriage or any other means to force someone to change religion.

Violation of provisions of it provides for a jail term of one to five years with a penalty of Rs 15,000 for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community, there will be a jail term of three to 10 years with a Rs 25,000 penalty. In cases of forced mass conversions, the ordinance has provisions for a jail term of three to 10 years with a Rs 50,000 fine.

