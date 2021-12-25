UP molestation case: Court extends judicial custody of two school managers

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A special POCSO court has extended the judicial custody of two managers of a private school till January 3 in connection with a molestation case.

Two girl students of class 10 were allegedly molested when they were accompanied by Yogesh Chauhan and Arjun Singh to another school for practical exams, for which an overnight stay was required. A total of 17 girls had gone for the exams.

On November 18, the two school managers spiked their food and allegedly molested them.

A case was registered against the two men and they were arrested.

Special POCSO Court Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari on Friday had extended the judicial custody of Chauhan and Singh till January 3.

The statement of the two students was recorded before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, the party's UP in-charge, had raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and demanded a speedy trial in the case. PTI COR SNE

