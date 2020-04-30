Uttar Pradesh: Mother Sends Son To Buy Groceries, He Returns With Wife

Amid the Coronavirus nationwide lockdown, a son went out to purchase groceries and came back with a bride. This incident surprised the district's Sahibabad Police on Wednesday when the mother came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife.

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said the mother.

When the police asked Guddu, the 26-year-old groom about his marriage he informed that he married Savita (wife) two months ago in Haridwar, however, he couldn't get the marriage certificate due to lack of witnesses.

"I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar. However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to a lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed," he added.

Guddu further said that "After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown,"

The Sahibabad Police gave a suggestion to the couple to solve the family feud and asked Savita's house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.

(With inputs from agency)